Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Grows By 3,664.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 3,664.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAD. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 648,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 476,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.74 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

