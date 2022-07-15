Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $52,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 274,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,617,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.85.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $183.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

