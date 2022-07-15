Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday.

SIX2 stock opened at €109.00 ($109.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of €114.80 and a 200-day moving average of €130.89. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($170.30).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

