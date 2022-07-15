Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 2,268.3% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
