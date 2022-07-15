SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 480,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,812,645 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $33.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,152 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.