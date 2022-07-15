SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.43

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

