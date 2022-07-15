Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 16.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

