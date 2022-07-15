Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $4,462,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 328,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $7.57 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.