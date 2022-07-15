Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST opened at $41.02 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $651,022. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.