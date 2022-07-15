Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,053. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

BLFS stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $661.17 million, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.