Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.88. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
