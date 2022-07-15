Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of SQSP opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $59.37.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

