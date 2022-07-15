Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 1,631 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

