Stifel Nicolaus Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $504.57.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $247.18 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.27 and its 200 day moving average is $394.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

