STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $32.04 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

