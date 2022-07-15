Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 449 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

