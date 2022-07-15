Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $642,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 0.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

