Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 312.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 96,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

