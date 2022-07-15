Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 102 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $298.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

