Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,055 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,652 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,023,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 348,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 325,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

