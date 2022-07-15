Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 789,565 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

