Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 997.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

