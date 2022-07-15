Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,997 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $146.79 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

