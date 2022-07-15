Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $54,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 698,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,041,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 552.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of EXPD opened at $94.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.