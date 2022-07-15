Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,716,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $62,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

