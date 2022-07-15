Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.70 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

