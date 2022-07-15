Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.92 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,801 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $54,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.85 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

