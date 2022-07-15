Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.75 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $57,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.