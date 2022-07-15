Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.51 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.28% of Agree Realty worth $60,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.44 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

