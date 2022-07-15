Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.14 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $62,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.