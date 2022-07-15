Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $56,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $136.69 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

