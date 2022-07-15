Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,324,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $60,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17,436.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 107,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

