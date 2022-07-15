Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of M&T Bank worth $61,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.51.
Shares of MTB opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.
M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.
