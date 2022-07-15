Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $57,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 76,181 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $399.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

