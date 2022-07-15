Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,042 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 175,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

