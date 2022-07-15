Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,092 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Conagra Brands worth $62,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after buying an additional 280,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after buying an additional 585,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.