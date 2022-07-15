Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,512,277 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512,277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $57,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in DocuSign by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.