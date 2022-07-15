Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 264,891 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,891 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $54,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 247,069 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 427,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UE. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UE stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

