Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $58,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,243.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,322.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,327.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,175.35 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.