Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $56,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

