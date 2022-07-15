Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wolfe Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.