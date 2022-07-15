Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.18

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$57.18 and last traded at C$57.40, with a volume of 387878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.96.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price objective for the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

