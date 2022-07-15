Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($107.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($119.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($129.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($102.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €103.65 ($103.65) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($56.96) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($73.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.60.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

