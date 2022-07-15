TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

TaskUs stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $78,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,050,248 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 688,916 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after buying an additional 350,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

