TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.55.

TEL stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $972,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

