Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 321 ($3.82).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 229.25 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.77. The firm has a market cap of £19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,283.00.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

