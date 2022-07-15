The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $25.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QTRX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $648.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $60.92.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanterix by 63.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

