The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Target Price to $12.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

