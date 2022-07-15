The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.