The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $289.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

